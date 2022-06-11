Palm Reading offering Kindle Local File Import Service

Palm Reading have stated they want to fill in the void created by the exit of Amazon from China, the website Gamingsym reported. The Taiwan-based e-book platform said they would be all too happy to have all existing Amazon customers in China in their fold. The company said they offer a hassle-free reading experience so that all of Amazon Kindle’s Chinese users can use the platform to store the e-books, audiobooks, and other reading material they have with them on their Kindle devices.

Palm Reading said they have been in the e-book business for more than a decade now and have more than half a million e-books to offer right away. That includes books on almost any genre while more are always being added. Plus, the collection includes audiobooks and comics as well. The company also said they wish to make the transition to their service even more appealing by offering membership of Palm Reading for a month completely free. This should also help those who have never been acquainted with Palm Reading before.

The company also said their Palm Reading app supports the transfer of books via smartphones, computers, or WeChat. The app supports about 20 e-book formats which include Mobi, ePub, txt, PDF, doc, and such. Users will be able to read e-books or comics or listen to audiobooks via their Palm Reading app.

Amazon meanwhile had announced earlier it would stop operating its Kindle e-book store in China. Users who have already purchased e-books from the Kindle bookstore will have time until June 30, 2024, to download the books though all books downloaded prior to that will continue to be of use to their respective owners. The Kindle bookstore will be available in China until June 30, 2023.

