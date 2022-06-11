iFlytek launches new Ainote Air E Ink tablet for better workplace efficiency

iFlytek recently announced the launch of its latest tablet offering, the iFlytek Ainote Air which it said has been specifically designed to enhance workplace efficiency. Towards that, the tablet comes with advanced features like speech recognition with high accuracy. The company said the tablet has a speech recognition accuracy rating of 98 percent at a max of 400 words per minute for a single speaker.

The accuracy drops slightly to 95 percent when tracking multiple speakers. The accuracy however increases to 96 percent when tracking speech interspersed with both English and Chinese. It also supports speech transcription in real-time with 98 percent accuracy while being able to translate simultaneously from 12 dialects and 6 languages. There is integrated background noise reduction technology at work too which contributes to high accuracy in speech recognition.

iFlytek said the Ainote Air tablet’s speech recognition feature supports real-time language editing and modification, machine translation, and speech synthesis that covers 23 Chinese dialects and 60 languages. Apart from this, the tablet also comes with automatic meeting minutes generation tool and recordings management technology as well.

Other salient features of the Ainote Air tablet that makes it ideal for office application include an advanced microphone array and radar map which allows for highly accurate transcription service. It also boasts of 16 industry-specific thesauruses that make the tablet fit for both online and offline usage. Plus, there is also the Smart notes function as well with voice search capability and point-in-time playback features.

Apart from these, the Ainote Air can be used to scan any printed document while allowing for sharing and markup of the same as well. Then there is the OCR technology as well that the tablet comes with which allows for the conversion of notes into editable text. There is the WPS Office software as well that the tablet comes pre-installed with that allows for editing and filing, multiple inboxes, and handwritten emails.

That is not all as the Ainote Air can also be used as an e-book reading device as well thanks to the company’s partnership with one of China’s largest booksellers, Dangdang.com as well as from iFlytek’s own resources. Here too the tablet offers speech synthesis technology that can read aloud the books for which users can opt from several customized voices as well.

Coming to the specs, the Ainote Air comes with a 7.8-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution. It offers a fingerprint unlocking feature for security and boasts of a magnesium-aluminum alloy build for enhanced durability. It measures just 5 mm in thickness and weighs 230 grams.

So far so good though there is a flip side to the Ainote Air tablet story as well. For instance, the device currently only supports the Chinese language. Further, several of the tablet’s features, which include handwriting recognition or content sharing can be done only after you have registered the device, something that again requires the user to have a Chinese phone number. Even purchasing books will require adhering to the above process, which means the device will have little application outside of China.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.