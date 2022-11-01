Rakuten Kobo is doing business with 3PL for e-commerce fulfilment solutions

Rakuten Kobo has entered into a partnership with the Wigan-based third-party logistics specialist, 3PL that will enable the latter to provide both B2C and B2B fulfillment solutions for the Kobo range of e-readers in the UK, BusinessManchester reported. Kobo is among the largest e-reader solution providers in the world and has more than 6 million e-books and audiobooks to offer. The company already has a presence in 190 countries and caters to more than 38 million readers the world over.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our supply chain operations and are confident that working with 3PL will enable us to get more people reading more quickly across the U.K.,” said Nantha Gopalasamy, Director of Global Supply Chain Management at Rakuten Kobo.

3PL said they have already come up with a logistics solution that they claims have been developed specifically for Rakuten Kobo. That will cover providing end-to-end order fulfillment and flexible storage solution so that they can adjust dynamically to any changes in order volume. Plus, there is going to be a dedicated account management system in place along with other value-added services that is designed to complement Kobo’s future growth strategy in the UK.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Rakuten Kobo and to play a part in their mission to bring the power of reading to our worlds. As a story lover myself, I’m very excited to delve into the delights of over 6 million digital book titles, and for 3PL to play a part in the success of this wonderful, forward thinking business,” said Erica Morrison, Customer Success Manager at 3PL on the collaboration.

