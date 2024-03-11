The E-reader for Audiobooks and 24,000 E-books

Despite reports that people are choosing paper books over e-books, e-readers have definitely seen a major growth. When we think of e-readers, Amazon Kindle is perhaps the first gadget that comes to our mind.

When we plan to buy e-readers, we want them to have a good storage space so we can store thousands of e-books on them. But Kindle is not always the answer.

There is an e-reader that allows you to access audiobooks and store around 24,000 e-books on it. Are you wondering what we are talking about?

It’s Kobo Sage!

Kobo Sage features an 8” screen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The e-reader can play audiobooks and read books comfortably, thanks to its ergonomic design in both landscape and portrait mode. The ergonomic design provides a highly comfortably grip, making it great for prolonged reading. It also features two physical buttons for page turning. The screen of Kobo Sage boasts excellent resolution and adjustable color temperature.

One of the most outstanding things about Kobo Sage is that you can listen to audiobooks if you purchase them in the Rakuten store. Only a few e-readers can facilitate this feature.

What’s more, if you buy the pencil for your e-reader, you can use it as a notebook. Plus, you can even upload everything you write to the cloud because you can synchronize your Kobo account to your Dropbox account.

In addition, the 32 GB of storage ensures that you don’t have any space problems with your e-reader. Just decide the book you want to read and download it on your Kobo device.

When it comes to listening to audiobooks, you can activate the audiobook exactly from the same sentence where you left off when reading and then resume it without turning pages again and again.

Kobo Sage is fully waterproof. So, read it by the pool or the beach without worrying about occasional splash.