The Kobo Elipsa and Clara HD are on sale

This summer there have been non-stop deals for people who want to buy an e-reader for the first time or upgrade an older device to something brand new. Amazon has run a copious amount of deals that culminated with Prime Day. Kobo, has also had the odd deal here and there, but they are running a new sales promotion for the Kobo Elipsa, which is their flagship digital note taker and book reader and the Kobo Clara HD.

The Kobo Elipsa was the first product that was aimed at students and business professionals. It had the largest screen the company has ever developed, 10.3. The Kobo Elipsa makes reading and marking up nonfiction reads, essays, or assignments a breeze. Use the Kobo Stylus to underline, circle, or highlight. When an idea sparks, write it down in the margins. Make every eBook and PDF your own and easily save, organize, and find all your annotations. It is the first Kobo product to include E INK Carta 1200 for a faster display and quicker page turns. This bundle comes with the Kobo Pen and a Sleep Cover Case. This deal is on Amazon and the regular price is $399 USD and is on sale for $349.99 USD. Meanwhile, in Canada the Elipsa’s street price is $499 CAD and on sale for $449.99. Large screen e-notes aren’t exactly cheap, but Kobo is a named brand and has vowed to keep making new products like this and keep up issuing firmware updates. In recent times, you can now buy audiobooks on the device and listen to them via Bluetooth headphones.

The Kobo Clara HD is a very solid e-reader that might be replaced soon with a new model, so this model is always on sale. It has a 6-inch screen with 300 PPI, which keeps fonts razer sharp. You can buy books from the Kobo store and house them with 8GB of internal storage. You can read at night via the front-lit and color temperature illumination system. It is on sale on the Amazon site in Canada for $119, which is a 20% savings from the regular price. Oh yeah, you can borrow books from Overdrive supported libraries too. This deal is also on the Kobo website for customers living in the United States.

