The Kobo Libra Appears to be Discontinued

Kobo recently launched the Kobo Libra Colour and the same is already available to buy via Amazon. While that is great, the other related and not-so-enthusiastic development on this front is that the original Kobo Libra might be on the way out. Kobo hasn’t officially stated anything on this though as the e-Book Reader Blog stated, the Libra has already gone out of stock in the US, Canadian, and UK stores. That this has happened simultaneously has led many to imply it could be a conscious move to phase out Libra and isn’t just a mere coincidence.

However, while the Libra might not be available to buy via the Kobo store, it is still on sale at Amazon. The white model isn’t available though you can order the black version. There is even a $20 discount available as well. The situation is again just the opposite at Walmart where the black model is out of stock while the white version can be bought though it is selling for a $60 premium over the regular price.

If the Libra is indeed phased out as is being speculated, this could be the beginning of a new era where you have only color e-readers on sale. The Kindle Oasis that the Libra can be considered to have been derived from too came to an end with no successor in sight so far. Now, there are reports of Amazon working on a color e-reader lineup. Even if there is a new Oasis model with a color e-paper display, the chances of a new Oasis having a monochrome display are almost non-existent.

This can be extremely disappointing for those who prefer monochrome e-paper displays that have better contrast than their color counterparts that typically aren’t as bright. Kobo did launch the Clara BW having Carta 1300 display and a similar effort with the Libra would have been a welcome move for its fans.