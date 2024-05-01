New Meebook 103 e-note set for May 3 debut

There is this new e-note device on the block – the Meebook M103, e-ReaderPro reported. The e-note comes with a 10.3-inch monochrome e-paper display having 1404 x 1872 or 227 PPI resolution. The display benefits from a front light system offering individual warm and cold light controls which means you should have no issues reading in dimly lit conditions as well.

On the other side of the display lies a 1.8 GHz quad-core Cortex A55 processor that is coupled with 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of storage. The is the option to add storage of up to 1 TB via external memory cards. Other convenient features the M103 comes with include integrated microphones as well as speakers. Power comes from a 4600 mAh battery which should last a couple of days easily.

Accompanying the device is an electromagnetic pen having 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The e-note device supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity. It sports a CNC frame and is just 6.8 mm thin though at 465 grams, the e-note isn’t exactly lightweight. It runs Android 11 and comes with Google Play pre-installed

The M103 is slated to hit shelves around May 3 and can be bought via JingDong. Worth mentioning, the M103 had first appeared on the Japanese crowdfunding site Green Funding in November 2023. However, the device failed to reach the desired funding goal with just 14 people backing the device at the time.