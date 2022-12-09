The Kobo Store now loads faster on e-readers

Kobo has just released a new firmware update for the vast majority of their e-readers. The big selling point behind the 4.35.20400 update is the store loading quicker. Tap on the bottom of your screen to browse for your next read more quickly. When it comes to the reading experience, Kobo has enhanced PDF files, so when you pinch and zoom and find the ideal layout, it will remember it when you turn a page. Additionally, when you reopen the PDF at a later date or time, it will continue to remember your last known layout.

Do you love eBooks? There is new support for fonts for a myriad of languages. New fonts will be automatically applied when you open an eBook in Arabic, Armenian, Bengali, Canadian Aboriginal, Devanagari, Greek, Hebrew, Korean, or Tamil.

Kobo has also made some enhancements to their digital note taking devices, such as the Sage and Elipsa. When using the Notebook, there is now improved handwriting recognition when converting to text. They have also added support for recognizing checkboxes in advanced notebooks. Tap the checkbox to add or remove a checkmark. Finally, there the screens should have less full page refreshes and ghosting should be decreased.

