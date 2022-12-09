Place your Kindle orders now for deliveries to take place before Christmas

Amazon is again offering discounts and other lucrative deals on almost its entire range of devices, with some matching its all-time low prices. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is now selling for $130, which is $30 less than the regular price. Also, buying a pair of the all-new basic Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite, and the Kindle Oasis will let you save $20 on each. With the new Kindle Scribe, you get to save a higher $40 when you buy two of them, which is inclusive of the stylus pen as well. Similarly, the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet is back to its Black Friday price of just $55.

So, this might be the last chance for those who might have missed the Black Friday freebies. Also, if you thought there is going to be more such deals coming your way, the point to note here is that you might miss out on the Christmas deadline even if the offers continue. For to have your devices delivered on or before the big day, now is the time to place your orders. That’s assuming there are going to be enough stocks to keep up with the demand as well.