Walmart is now taking pre-orders for the Kobo Elipsa

Walmart has just unveiled a new product listing for the Kobo Elipsa. They are taking pre-orders online for customers who live in the United States. They will be shipping out the device on June 30th, and estimate that deliveries will occur on July 2nd. It is highly doubtful that Walmart will be stocking physical devices in their stores, as they have basically relegated all Kobo products to the Walmart website.

The Elipsa is one of the most eagerly anticipated products of the year. It is the first Kobo that has a 10 inch screen and is geared towards professionals and students, who want to read and draw, digitally. It offers a bunch of innovative features, such as automatically solving math problems and handwriting to text. You can freehand draw and the stylus has plenty of pressure sensitivity, so lines will be thicker, the harder you press on the stylus. Of course, it also has Dropbox, Pocket and Overdrive support. The Kobo bookstore is also available, so customers can access their ebooks and buy new ones. We have comprehensively reviewed the Elipsa, and have plenty of videos.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.