What changes has Kobo made in the last six months?

Rakuten Kobo has introduced plenty of new features and enhancements to their e-reading apps for Android and iOS, in addition to their extensive line of e-book readers. They are closing out 2023 with many more ways to get to what you want to read faster—with improvements to search, sign-in, and so much more more.

For readers with a virtual shelf full of Notebooks, tap More in the Kobo Books app for iOS to see all your jottings and drawings.

Customize your Kobo Books for iOS home screen

Add and move widgets in Kobo Books for iOS: choose from Trending, Popular, Related Titles, and more Recommendations. Just tap Edit at the bottom of the home screen to get started.

Search two places at once in Kobo Books for Android

On the Kobo Books app for Android, you’ll now see My Books and Store results together on one screen. From here you can also use search filters to narrow your results.