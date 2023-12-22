iReader Color7 color e-reader with 7-inch Kaleido 3 display launched

The iReader Color7 e-reader featuring a 7-inch color E-Ink display has officially been launched in China. The Color7 comes with a Kaleido 3 display, which allows for 300 PPI and 150 PPI resolutions for black-and-white and color modes, respectively. The Kaleido 3 display supports 4096 colors and boasts a 30 percent increase in color vividness. You can purchase this from the Good e-Reader Store for $329.99.

The display also gets a 28-level front light system with individual warm and cold controls. The display is further enhanced with a front panel of tempered glass that supports full lamination technology. iReader said this leads to enhanced clarity, to the tune of up to 25 percent.

iReader also said the Color7 e-reader benefits from a new in-house colour engine, which enhances color contrast by a whopping 40 percent. Besides, the e-reader supports a two-colour display mode, which the company described as Morandi and Vivid modes. All of this should lead to a markedly improved reading experience, it must be said.

As for the design, it’s familiar stuff as the Color 7 sports the same design theme made famous by the Kindle Oasis years ago. You have a thicker side, which tapers off to be thin for the rest of the body. iReader claims the e-reader measures just 4mm at its thinnest point. The weight is primarily centred around one side, which makes it convenient to hold onto the device for single-handed usage. You also have a pair of buttons on the thicker side, which can be customized for page turning or other operations.

In terms of specification, the iReader Color7 is built around a 2.0 GHZ quad-core processor and features 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. An 1800mAh keeps the device going and should support operations for a week. It will be interesting to see how long the battery lasts on a single charge. USB-C will transfer data, and there are dual microphones.