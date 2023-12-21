Upcoming iReader Color7 e-readers appear on JD ahead of official launch

iReader had earlier announced it would be launching a new Color7 e-reader on December 22. With just a day left to that happening, the upcoming e-reader is found to be already listed at the popular retailer JingDong. However, no pricing info is mentioned as yet. The official website too has released several images of the product providing us a sneak peek of the e-reader prior to its official launch.

We also have an inkling of what the Color7 e-reader is going to be like. For instance, the e-reader will come with a 7-inch Kaleido 3 color e-paper display which offers a black-and-white resolution of 300 PPI and a color resolution of 150 PPI. This also makes it the first 7-inch e-reader with a color display, something that sets it apart in the 7-inch category of e-reader devices.

Coming to the design, it’s familiar stuff as the upcoming Color7 shares a similar build as the Ocean 3 e-reader, or the Kindle Oasis which was the first to sport the asymmetrical design back in 2019. That way, a portion of the Color7 is going to be thicker than the rest and should allow for a comfortable grip when holding the device. It is also where the bezel is thicker too, which in turn hosts the physical page turn buttons.

Other specs that we know of the Color7 are that it will come with a quad-core processor along with 4 gigs of memory and 64 GB of native storage. The e-reader is expected to be priced around 1500-2000 yuan, which comes to around $210 to $280 as per direct conversion.