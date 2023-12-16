iReader Color7 e-reader with 7-inch Kaleido 3 display set for launch on Dec. 22

With just weeks left for the year 2023 to draw to a close, iReader seems to have a year-end surprise in store for us in the form of a new e-reader, the iReader Color7. The e-reader, as ITHome pointed out will come with a 7-inch Kaleido 3 display which likely makes it the first 7-inch e-reader with a color display. The Ocean7 is slated for launch on December 22 in China.

Also, as it is with other Kaleido 3 displays, the Color7 will have a black-and-white pixel density of 330 PPI which however drops to half (150 PPI) in color mode. The display will have support for 4,096 colors and 16 levels of grayscale. The display also benefits from the E Ink Comfort Gaze front light system which allows for a consistent and comfortable reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting condition.

Other specs that the iReader Color 7 is expected to come with include an octa-core processor that would be complemented by 4 GB RAM and 64 gigs of native storage. This apart, the iReader Color 7 e-reader will have an asymmetrical design similar to the Ocean 3, or the Kindle Oasis that pioneered the design. That way, there is going to be a thicker ledger on one side which tapers off to being really thin for the rest of the e-reader.

The thicker edge serves as a nice place-holder which makes it convenient to hold the device. The thicker side is also where the page turn buttons are located. iReader meanwhile stated the Color7 measures just 4 mm at its slimmest point, which makes it among the slimmest around. The Ocean 3 Plus is a tad bit slimmer, measuring just 3.9mm in thickness while having the same asymmetrical design theme.

iReader had earlier in October launched the Ocean3 Turbo model which came equipped with a 7-inch E ink Carta 1200 panel having 300 PPI resolution. The iReader Ocean3 Turbo also boasts a super slim profile that measures only 4mm. Other features of the Ocean3 Turbo include an octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. Also, while the Ocean3 Turbo is priced at 1599 yuan, the new Color 7 is expected to be priced at around 1500 to 2000 yuan.