Akitaka Launches New Supernatural Manga

Akitaka is all set to release a new series Sumigomori no Sumijo Maō wa Saikyō Jūsha ni Koikogaremasu, as revealed in the January issue of Square Enix’s Gangan Joker magazine. English title of the series is The Charcoal Demon Queen Nestling in Charcoal is in Love with her Strongest Follower, and it will launch in the February issue on January 22.

The story of the series focuses on the human student Sumi. He studies at a magic school in the human realm. One day, he encounters a servant in the demon realm. The servant informs Sumi that he is the new servant of the demon queen.

Akitaka discontinued the Rokujō Hitoma no Majo Life (A Witch’s Life in a Six-Tatami Room) manga in June 2022. Then, in February 2020, Akitaka launched in Gangan Joker. In August 2022, Square Enix launched the manga’s fifth and final compiled book volume. Then in March 2019 came Akitaka’s one-shot version of the manga in Gangan Joker.

Akitaka ended the Urami Koi, Koi, Urami Koi manga in July 2019. Additionally, the creator drew the fifth episode (End of the Golden Witch) of the Umineko When They Cry manga. Yen Press releases the manga in English and released the third volume of the eighth episode in June 2020.