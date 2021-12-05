Anime News Network introduces Winter 2021 Manga Guide

The Anime News Network’s Winter 2021 Manga Guide is here. Now, this is not to be mistaken with the sort of the Anime Preview Guides where critics come up with their view on the new anime television premiere that comes up at the beginning of the season. Following a similar strategy with manga has its own set of challenges simply because there are no seasonal release schedules as such for manga.

So where does the Winter 2021 Manga guide stand? Anime News Network said they will be doing surveys of the manga that is released over a three-month period. However, here the focus is going to be on the premiering series. Also, they will be updating the guide every day.

Also, as already stated, while the focus is going to be on series premieres, the review will only be covering Volume One and not the entire thing, not even the digital chapters post the first volume. The ratings used will be on a scale from 1 – 5 with five being the highest.

Then there will also be surveys of the more famous light novels as well that are released during the months. The number of reviewers has also been jacked up and each has been assigned the titles to review based on the genres that they prefer.