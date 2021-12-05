Blackview Tab 11 with Unisoc T618 and 8 GB RAM priced just $169.99

Blackview Tab 11, the flagship tablet from Blackview is here. The company said they worked really hard with the Tab 11 and the result of such efforts are all there to be seen, which includes a well-built tablet with decent levels of performance and features, all while still being priced extremely competitively. The tablet offers a 10.36-inch 2K display having 360 nits of brightness and a 15:9 aspect ratio. On the other side of it lies the octa-core Unisoc T618 coupled to an 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage, all of which provide for decent levels of performance.

The tablet runs Doke OS_P 2.0 based on Android 11 and offers a Split View app that aids in multitasking. Mention must also be made of the Note app which should be especially helpful to the students as it helps to record classroom lectures. Plus, it can also capture what’s written on the blackboard as well. For that, there is the 13 MP Sony IMX 258 sensor at the rear while the front gets a Sony IMX 219 sensor having 8 MP resolution for video chats and maybe, that occasional selfie as well.

The company has been particularly keen to incorporate a slim body while still being able to include a battery big enough to allow for respectable run times. Towards that, there is a 6580 mAh battery on board with the device still measuring just 8.1mm in thickness. The company meanwhile is claiming the battery can sustain up to 5.5 hours of video playback time and up to 10 hours of web surfing on a single full charge. The aluminum chassis with a matte finish lends a premium yet durable character to the device.

Among the other features of the Blackview Tab 11 include dual speakers and a hybrid SIM card slot. Plus, the tablet is also Google Widevine DRM L1 certified which makes the tablet capable of streaming FHD quality videos. Connectivity options with the tablet include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and a headphone jack. Besides, the tablet supports 4G LTE connectivity as well. The tablet comes in three exciting color options – Moonlight Silver, Meteorite Grey, and Teal Green.

Coming to the price, The Blackview Tab 11 is among the more affordable 11-inch tablets out there given its $169.99 price tag with a $20 coupon that can be redeemed on the Blackview website. Buyers from Russia and Brazil can have the tablet for an even lower price. The discounted price however will remain valid from December 6 till December 10, 2021.