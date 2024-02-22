Berserk’s spectacular return dominates manga sales in the United States

In the latest rankings released by ICv2, Berserk once again reigns supreme as the top-selling manga franchise for the Fall 2023 season. According to ICv2’s Top Manga Properties – Fall 2023 report, Berserk secured the top spot in manga sales. The resurgence of Berserk since its comeback in June 2022 has propelled its sales to surpass even the most renowned titles globally, surpassing the likes of One Piece, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Maintaining its lead since its revival, Berserk’s Volume 1 claimed the title of the best-selling manga of 2023 in terms of revenue.

ICv2 meticulously tracks manga sales data through the ComicHub POS system in physical stores, which updates in real-time after each purchase, and the Circana BookScan system for online retailers. While this data provides valuable insights into popularity, it’s worth noting that there are approximately 2,000 manga-selling stores nationwide, with ComicHub utilized in over 100 stores across the United States. Despite this, the fervent adoration for the Berserk franchise was palpable with the recent release of the remastered Berserk: The Complete 1997 TV Series. Priced at $54.99, the Blu-ray soared to the top spot on Amazon’s charts, surpassing notable titles like Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels.

Following the passing of original creator Kentaro Miura, the Berserk manga series has been carried forward by Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga, both of whom collaborated with Miura. Mori, who had internal conflicts regarding the continuation of the series, ultimately decided to proceed with Miura’s blessing. In a revealing 2023 interview, Mori disclosed that the last manga series he worked on with Miura wasn’t Berserk but D.Diver, which is now serialized in Hakusensha’s Young Animal magazine. Mori emphasized Miura’s role in encouraging him to overcome his uncertainties.

Enthusiasts eager to delve into the Berserk universe can acquire the manga series from Dark Horse Comics. The publisher has translated 41 out of 42 volumes, with Volume 41 delving into Casca’s struggle to escape the traumas of her past, intertwined with Guts the Black Swordsman’s relentless pursuit to aid her. Volume 42, released in Japan on September 29, 2023, marks the first installment in the series without Miura’s direct involvement.