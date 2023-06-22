Hoopla Introduces Manga in their Content Collection

Image credit: comicsbeat

Manga lovers have a new destination to explore their favourites. hoopla Digital, the popular media streaming service that offers different reads in the form of comics, e-books, audiobooks, music, movies, etc., is set to introduce manga to their content collection. The platform, which is the digital service of Midwest Tape (distributor of entertainment media products/services), will feature popular mangas like Berserk, Oh My Goddess!, and Aria: The Masterpiece on their launch.

Despite the difference in Japanese and American manga markets, it seems like hoopla’s manga offerings are going to be quite diverse. Readers may find titles from publishers like TOKYOPOP, Fantagraphics, Titan Comics, and Dark Horse Comics, to name a few. The list may also include content from Media Do International, which primarily features publishers like Saturday AM, UDON Entertainment, Manga Classics, etc.

However, the list doesn’t end here. As the year ends, this collection will likely add more manga. It will be interesting to see what else Hoopla offers to its readers.

Action View in Mangas

Hoopla offers an incredible feature called Action View for its e-book/comics readers, where they can enable “full-page and panel-by-panel views” for reading titles. The in-built technology has helped users to get an immersive comic reading experience till now. With its integration into manga, readers can enjoy the “live” version of their favourite manga titles too.

Speaking about their Manga addition, Ray Barry (Marketing Lead of hoopla Comics and Graphic Novels) said that they are thrilled to introduce the manga genre to their “partner libraries and patrons.” “At Hoopla, we are comics enthusiasts, and being able to bring the experience of these amazing works to more people gets at the heart of our mission,” he said. “Those who tap into our manga offering will see our deep respect and appreciation for manga creators,” he added.

