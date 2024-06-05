Inaugural American Manga Awards Event Planned This August

Anime NYC creators along with LeftField Media and the non-profit Japan Society organization have come together to hold the inaugural American Manga Awards event, the website Crunchyroll reported. The awards program aims to recognize the contributions of all those involved in the field, which includes the manga creators, the storytellers, and the publishers. Renowned author and translator, Matt Alt, better known for his book, Pure Invention: How Japan’s Pop Culture Conquered the World, is going to host the ceremony and reception.

The event is going to be held on August 22, 2024, which would be just ahead of Anime NYC. Those who are going to be honored include the likes of Frederik L. Schodt, a well-known figure in the manga industry. The awards committee would be selecting those whom they deem fit for two of the primary lifetime categories – Mangaka Hall of Fame and Manga Publishing Hall of Fame. The entrants in these two categories would be selected based on their contributions in furthering manga’s popularity and reach in North America.

Apart from these two, there are also going to be 6 other categories where those considered eligible are going to be honored. These categories include Best New Manga, Best Continuing Manga Series, Best New Edition of Classic Manga, Best Translation, Best Lettering, and Best Publication Design. There are going to be two judges with enough experience in their respective fields who will be selecting suitable entrants for the Best Translation, Best Lettering, and Best Publication Design awards.

Then there is going to be a panel of five judges who would be entrusted with selecting the right entrants for the Best New Manga, Best Continuing Manga Series, and Best New Edition of Classic Manga awards categories.

Meanwhile, the awards committee has let it known only those manga titles that has been published between August 1, 2023, and July 30, 2024, in either print or digital form would be considered eligible for the award.