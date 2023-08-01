Italian Mangaka Elena Vitagliano’s Miriam of the Skulls is Available on Manga Plus

Image credit: otakuusamagazine

Manga Plus app released their very first manga by Italian artist Elena Vitagliano. The manga, which is named Miriam of the Skulls, has a story set in Naples and is completely different from what readers usually expect. Its main character is focused on a young woman named Miriam, who has the responsibility to be devoted to skulls and aims to protect the old ossuary despite the threats. Besides the interesting storyline, the whole approach of the Mangaka being European rather than Japanese has created a buzz in the manga industry.

Manga Plus by Shueisha is known for featuring many attractive and popular manga series like Naruto, Dragon Ball Z and One Piece. The platform is known for offering cult manga worldwide in multiple languages like English and Spanish, that too entirely free of charge.

Elena Vitagliano, the artist of the manga Miriam of the Skulls, took to her Instagram to share a quick glimpse of her journey, starting from winning the Magic Manga contest to her manga featuring in the Shonen Jump Plus in Japan.

She also wrote about her manga being featured on the Manga Plus platform:

“My manga “Miriam of the Skulls” is on the famous app Manga Plus. It is a great emotion for me to be exactly next to mangaka I have been admired for so long! Please, if you like, read it (it’s free) and leave a comment on the app. It will be encouraging for me and I will appreciate it.❤️ thank you to everyone who supports me.”

Within a few hours of its release, Miriam of the Skulls crossed more than 20.000 visualisations on the platform. Have you read Miriam of the Skulls? What are your thoughts about it? Comment down below.