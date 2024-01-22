Kodansha teams up with Crunchyroll for a unique Initial D Manga cover

As per Crunchyroll’s official announcement, Kodansha is collaborating to re-release Shuichi Shigeno’s iconic racing manga, which includes introducing a series of exclusive commemorative covers for each volume. As CBR reported, the inaugural omnibus, combining Volumes 1 and 2 of Initial D, showcases a striking orange foil-stamped design featuring the AE86 Trueno, the car driven by protagonist Takumi Fujiwara in the series. The revamped edition also includes an updated English translation. You can now pre-order the omnibus through Crunchyroll’s online store, with a scheduled release date of March 19, 2024. Please note that shipping is restricted to the U.S. and Canada due to licensing constraints.

Shuichi Shigeno’s Initial D manga was initially serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine from July 1995 to July 2013. The narrative follows high-school student Takumi Fujiwara, renowned for his racing prowess. Despite his usual role as a tofu delivery driver for his father’s business, Takumi’s exceptional driving skills attract the attention of Japan’s amateur racing scene. The story unfolds as the Red Suns, a legendary driving group fascinated by the Toyota AE86, travels to Gunma Prefecture to challenge Takumi to a high-stakes race along the perilous roads of Mount Akina.

Widely celebrated within the sports manga community, Initial D has exceeded 55 million copies in global circulation as of April 2021. Three years post-manga debut, Studio Comet and Gallop joined forces to create the Initial D anime series, premiering in April 1998. The series’ success led to multiple seasons, animated films, and OVA installments. The latest addition to the anime franchise is the 2022 OVA New Initial D The Movie Battle Digest, a 47-minute special summarizing the plot of Initial D’s Legends films with a new soundtrack. Shuichi Shigeno introduced a sequel manga in 2017 titled MF Ghost, featuring rookie racer Kanata Livington, which also received an anime adaptation airing from October 2023.

Beyond the upcoming Initial D omnibus, anticipation is building for a new live-action film adaptation. Sung Kang, known for his role as Han in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, revealed his involvement in two projects, including an Initial D film, expressing his passion for cars. While details on the specific arc for the Initial D project remain undisclosed, Kang emphasized both films would showcase underdog protagonists ascending the ranks through hard work. The release window for these projects is yet to be revealed.

Mark your calendars for the exclusive edition of Volume 1 of Initial D’s omnibus, hitting shelves on March 19. You can catch the 1998 anime series on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Prime Video, while the sequel anime, MF Ghost, is available for streaming on Crunchyroll.