Lycoris Recoil Creator Set to Launch New Manga

On Monday, January 15, 2024, the maker of Lycoris Recoil, Asaura, and the manga artist Gomeyuki Nishima teamed up to start a new manga for the Lycoris Recoil series. They named it “Double Helix Blossom,” you can read it regularly in the Weekly Coro Coro Comic magazine by Shogakukan. The credit for creating the two characters goes to SWAV.

It looks like the new series, “Double Helix Blossom,” isn’t a side story of Lycoris Recoil. It is, infact, a fresh addition to the main storyline. Though it’s not officially confirmed as of now. The way Shogakukan and other sources talk about the manga suggests that it’s likely part of the main Lycoris Recoil story and events.

The news about the Lycoris Recoil anime franchise comes a little more than a week after the Aniplex 20th Anniversary Event. The franchise was there but didn’t share big news during the event. Anyway, besides the new manga series, they’re also working on a new animation project for the series. Plus, extra materials have already been planned for the manga.

The Lycoris Recoil series was a brand-new anime made from scratch, and it started in 2022. Shingo Adachi was the director and scriptwriter, and A-1 Pictures Studios brought it to life. Crunchyroll showed the anime every week when it was on in Japan, and they also had an English version.

The original anime was all about a not-so-like pair who teamed up to catch bad guys, and the story happened soon. The fresh Lycoris Recoil manga happens in the not-so-distant future and starts with a police officer named Kiku Shinonome waking up.

Turns out, she was frozen for 60 years to avoid a really bad injury. Now, in this strange new world, she partners up with Kyo Tsukisagari, a guy with a history of breaking the rules but some handy psychic abilities.

Together, they tackle weird happenings despite their personalities not always getting along. This is a very intriguing story for all the manga fans. It is a perfect mixture of adventure, action and mystery.