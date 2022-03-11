Magademy Awards by BookLive is going to be the Oscars of manga

The Japanese e-bookstore BookLive is hosting the inaugural Magademy Awards event for the first time ever, something that has been conceived in line with the Academy Awards ceremonies. As it is with the latter that honors those with artistic and technical brilliance in the film industry, the Magademy Awards has been created to celebrate and honor the manga characters as well as the bonhomie they have created with their readers.

As Screenrant reported, the ceremony right now will be focussing on the primary categories of best male and female lead characters in a manga as well as their respective supporting characters as well. The fans would be deciding the nominations which are done via a special site that BookLive has set up just for this purpose. All of that happened in December and January for this year’s awards where fans were asked to nominate the characters across the various genres who would be competing for the awards, with the top five making it to the final round.

The role of fans in the entire process can be considered one of the most critical aspects of the entire process considering that the very success of the manga depends on the level of interaction that fans get into with a particular manga character. The entire concept of the Magademy Award is based on this simple philosophy, that of celebrating the special relationship that the manga characters have with their readers and the manner the same has gone on to make the life of its readers all the more entertaining.

While the entire thing is perhaps as exciting as the manga itself, this also provides us with an idea of the manga that has been the most popular during the year and so on. Also, much like the Oscars, BookLive stated that they wish to make Magademy an annual event where the focus will be entirely on the characters. Maybe the scope will be enhanced at a later time to include others like the authors, illustrators, and everyone else who have been lending artistic creativity and excellence to the comic series over time though that clearly isn’t the focus at the moment.

So, as per the fan’s input, here are the nominees for the Best Actor Award: Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager, Yowamushi Pedal’s Sakamichi Onoda, Don’t Say Mystery’s Totonu Kuno, Space Brother’s Nanba Mutta, and Ranking of Kings’ Bodge.

The nominees for the Best Actress Award include Promise Cinderella’s Hayame Katsuragi, The Evening Moon of Uruyashi’s Yoi Takiguchi, Funeral Freeren’s Freeren, The Apothecary of the Pharmacy’s Cat Cat, and Jonah from Jonah of the Dawn.

Similarly, here are the nominees for the Best Supporting Actress: The Fable’s Yoko Sato, Yu Takahashi from Tomorrow, I’m Someone’s Girlfriend, and Chihayafuru’s Shinobu Wakamiya.

Lastly, the nominees for the Best Supporting Actor are Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan, Kage from Ranking of Kings, Manjiro Sano from Tokyo Revengers, and Detective Conan’s Toru Amuro.

All the nominations are selected from those comics that were published from December 1, 2020, to November 30, 2021. The winners will be announced on March 16, 2022, and will be judged by a special committee comprising of manga experts, critics, and industry insiders.

Stay tuned.