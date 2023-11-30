Manga and Comics Fans Mad Over Comixology App Closure

Source

Manga readers are not happy with Amazon’s initiative to sunset the Comixology app. On November 15, when fans opened the Comixology app, they saw a disappointing message on their screens. The message was: “We’re merging with Kindle. On 12/04 we’ll be retiring the Comixology app. All your content is already available on Kindle, including your current reading progress.”

This caused frustration among many individuals online on X.

The news was also an absolute disappointment because other services announced the end of their services, too. For example, the anime streaming service HIDIVE announced its closure in most non-English-speaking regions as of December 14, 2023. Similarly, Crunchyroll’s manga distribution service is also likely to end on December 11.

Additionally, users also had to face bug issues as Comixology’s migration to Kindle occurred.

For example, a X user named TheZjeorno posted the following:

Amazon is shutting down the Comixology app and forcing everyone to switch to the kindle app and it won’t sync with my library 😮‍💨 I have so much comics and manga there I hope it keeps my read and unread.

Just like this, multiple users complained of either losing their books along with missing or syncing issues due to the same.

Amazon bought the Comixology app back in June 2014, and since then, it has undergone a lot of changes. Jeff DiBartolomeo, Comixology’s General Manager, mentioned in an official statement how a majority of readers (about 93%) were reading through Kindle and the Kindle app. “Kindle reading is where a majority of our customers have been for years,” he added.

Jeff DiBartolomeo further said how focusing on the Kindle app is an initiative to make people a “life-long comics, graphic novel, or manga fan”. As of now, fans are not taking this news very well. However, they hope all the issues that they are facing will be resolved soon.