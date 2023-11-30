Crayon Shin-chan Manga Franchise Has 148+ Million Copies in Circulation

Source

Last week, we posted an article on crayon shin-chan and how it’s going to have its own dedicated website. Now, as per Anime News Network, the new website dedicated to Crayon Shin-chan, which was reported by Lasisa on November 13, has 148+ million copies of manga in circulation. Although the number does not indicate the number of books that are sold, it’s definitely high. The number also does not indicate the total number of digital copies.

To mention the Crayon Shin-chan manga, it was released back in 1990 by Yoshito Usui in Futabasha’s Manga Action magazine. The manga was widely popular among fans, and its anime version was watched throughout the world. Crayon Shin-chan also has got it’s several anime films, games, merchandise, and many more.

In August 2010, Yoshito Usui’s staff launched the Shin Crayon Shin-chan manga in Futabasha’s Monthly Manga Town magazine. Starting December 5, the manga is likely to get its own website. The Monthly Manga Town will end publication on December 5.

Crayon Shin-chan manga started as a spin-off to the character Shinnosuke Nikaido of another series written by Yoshito Usui named Darakuya Store Monogatari. It was translated into multiple languages, including Chinese, Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese, and Korean. Its anime version has aired in 45 countries and has been translated into 30 languages.

Crayon Shin-chan Gaiden, a spin-off series related to the manga, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has four seasons. Viewers can access it in English, German, French, Italian and other languages. Back in February 2019, an anime spin-off series called Super Shiro was also announced.

The original story of the Crayon Shin-chan manga revolves around 5-year-old Shinnosuke Nohara and his family, who all live in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, Japan.