Manga mania – U.S. claims top spot on piracy charts

Despite the increasing accessibility of legal avenues, the specter of online piracy looms large, drawing in millions of users worldwide to pirate sites and services, TorrentFreak reported. Fresh statistics from MUSO, a piracy tracking firm based in the UK, reveal a persistent relevance of pirate platforms, easily accessible to users.

In a notable trend, the publishing category has witnessed a surge in traffic, primarily fueled by manga comics. This surge has propelled manga piracy to overshadow film piracy, which, as MUSO claimed, has emerged as the second most pirated medium in 2020.

Manga now commands the publishing category, capturing the attention of more than two-thirds (69.2 percent) of all piracy enthusiasts. Despite concerted anti-piracy efforts by traditional book publishers, manga sites remain a magnet for piracy.

In a surprising twist, the United States has emerged as the primary source of traffic to manga sites, surpassing even Japan. With 13 percent of all visits, the U.S. leads the charge, highlighting the widespread appeal of manga piracy.