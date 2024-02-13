Tablets face uncertain future in the days ahead

Global tablet shipments experienced a significant decline in the fourth quarter of 2023, dropping by 17.4 percent compared to the previous year, as reported by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

During the fourth quarter, only 36.8 million units were shipped, marking the steepest decline since 2016. Moreover, the total tablet shipments for the entire year amounted to 128.5 million units, reflecting a 20.5 percent decrease from 2022 and reaching the lowest annual volume since 2011.

Anuroopa Nataraj, a senior research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, mentioned that 2024 might present some opportunities for a rebound if economic conditions improve. However, challenges persist in the tablet market, with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) likely to focus more on PCs and smartphones in the coming years, though tablets will increasingly play a role in this technological evolution.

Apple maintained its dominance in tablet shipments during the fourth quarter, despite experiencing a decline of over 29 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Although Apple’s annual shipments also dropped by 19.8 percent, the company retained its position as the market leader, capturing 37 percent of the total market share.

Following Apple, Samsung secured the second position in tablet shipments, while Xiaomi and Huawei witnessed increases in their shipments during the fourth quarter—35.0 percent and 21.2 percent, respectively. IDC attributed Xiaomi’s success to its aggressive marketing strategies and expanding global presence, enabling it to surpass Amazon and secure a spot in the top 5 tablet vendors for the quarter.

The decline in tablet shipments aligns with a trend observed over the past few quarters, according to IDC. Anuroopa Nataraj pointed out that factors such as sluggish economic growth and consumers reallocating their spending away from consumer electronics have contributed to tablets taking a backseat in purchasing priorities. Additionally, project delays and spending freezes have led to postponed purchases throughout much of 2023.