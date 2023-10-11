Manga Plus introduces new subscription plans for a premium experience

Shueisha, the powerhouse in manga publishing, has unveiled a groundbreaking subscription service for its renowned international manga reading app, Manga Plus, which showcases titles serialized on Weekly Shonen Jump. As ScreenRant reported, the new subscription program, named Manga Plus Max, offers two distinct tiers, each presenting unique benefits. This strategic move is designed to enhance global accessibility to manga, as stated by the editorial department of Shueisha.

Launched in 2019, Manga Plus was Shueisha’s inaugural venture to promote manga on a global scale. Starting with 50 manga titles, the library expanded over time, and by 2021, the content became available in several languages, including Thai, Indonesian, and Russian. However, content availability remained restricted by stringent publishing licenses. Typically, chapters could be read only once, and ongoing series provided access to only the three latest chapters.

The revamped Manga Plus introduces two subscription tiers: the Standard Plan and the Deluxe Plan. Priced at $1.99 monthly for the USA, Canada, and other Western countries, the Standard Plan ensures an ad-free experience and unlimited access to all currently serialized manga, including popular titles like My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece. The more comprehensive Deluxe Plan, priced at $4.99 (varies by region), extends access to all ongoing and completed manga, encompassing classics like Naruto, Bleach, and Dragon Ball. Both tiers are exclusive to English titles, and the Standard Plan offers the first month free.

The availability of offline downloads remains undisclosed though. Also, while Manga Plus is accessible on both mobile and web, the subscription service is limited to the mobile platform only. Readers can still enjoy free access to limited chapters without a subscription, maintaining Manga Plus’s massive audience of 6 million monthly readers. This change is anticipated to positively impact the battle against piracy by reducing the demand for illicit scans.