Manga UP! secures Square Enix titles from Crunchyroll

In a strategic move, Manga UP! Global has officially confirmed with ANN its plan to incorporate Square Enix’s manga titles that were previously hosted on Crunchyroll Manga. The renowned global service is already making waves with the release of notable works like Looseboy and Iori Furuya’s Talentless Nana manga, with a promise to consistently unveil the latest chapters.

Recently, Manga UP! Global expanded its catalog by introducing captivating titles such as Shinkoshoto, Huuka Kazabana, Liver Jam, and POPO’s The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest manga. Square Enix Manga & Books is set to complement these digital releases with print versions for avid manga enthusiasts.

In an interesting twist, Manga UP! Global also welcomed Etorouji Shiono’s Übel Blatt manga to its growing repertoire. The manga, which is released in print by Yen Press, adds another layer of diversity to Manga UP!’s expanding collection.

This development follows Crunchyroll’s announcement in November regarding the discontinuation of its ‘Crunchyroll Manga’ digital manga distribution service’s web and mobile applications after December 11. Having launched in October 2013, Crunchyroll Manga initially gained popularity by simultaneously publishing titles from Kodansha USA Publishing in over 170 countries.

However, the landscape shifted in February and March 2018 when Crunchyroll removed several simulpub and catalog titles, respectively. This move was followed by Kodansha USA Publishing’s decision to withdraw some of its manga titles from Crunchyroll on January 31. The suspension of simulpub updates was attributed to “changes” in Kodansha’s simulpub distribution program, marking a pivotal moment in the digital manga distribution industry.

In response to the changing dynamics, Kodansha Ltd. launched its K MANGA distribution service exclusively in the United States on May 10. The industry is witnessing a dynamic transformation as platforms adapt to evolving preferences and distribution models, creating new opportunities for manga enthusiasts to explore and enjoy their favorite titles.

As Manga UP! Global integrates Square Enix’s manga into its platform, it signals a promising era for fans who can now access a broader spectrum of content. This strategic collaboration sets the stage for a vibrant future in the digital manga landscape, reinforcing the adaptability and resilience of the industry. Keep an eye on Manga UP! for an exciting lineup and the latest chapters of your favorite Square Enix titles!