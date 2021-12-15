MangaPlaza – the largest digital Manga stores for U.S. fans to go live in early 2022

Here is some good news for manga fans in the US. NTT Solmare Corp is all set to launch a digital manga store – MangaPlaza which is going to be the largest library of digital content from Japanese publishers. The store will have thousands of titles covering a wide range of genres which include drama, comedy, romance, sci-fi and fantasy, action-adventure, and LGBTQA+.

Members will be charged a monthly fee that will provide them access to around 10,000 titles. Those who’d prefer not to subscribe will have the option for outright purchase of a title against a nominal charge. That is not all as most of the titles usually come with a buy-one-get-one-free offer as well.

The library will have titles from almost all of the major publishers in Japan, including Kodansha. Plus, there will also be titles that have never been published in English before, which means there is going to be exclusive content on offer at MangaPlaza. There is a pre-registration campaign planned which will kick off on January 24, 2022. The trial page will also have 72 hit manga titles, which means 236 content on offer for free as well.

NTT Solmare Corp said one of their primary aims with the latest venture is to combat piracy while also ensuring fans have access to all of the titles in the most convenient manner. The company which happens to be a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation in Japan also hosts Comic C’moA,’ one of Japan’s largest e-book and digital manga library with over 870,000 books and more than 15 million monthly users.