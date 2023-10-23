My Dress-Up Darling Manga Hits 10+ Million Copies in Circulation

Image credit: Sportskeeda

If you are a manga lover, you must be aware of the well-known My Dress-Up Darling manga. The manga has now successfully hit a new milestone with more than 10 million copies in circulation. It got its latest release in the month of September when the counts reached the 9.5 million mark. The 10 million mark is definitely great news for all the readers and manga lovers out there.

After its incredible success, the publisher of the popular manga series, Square Enix, has announced that the chapters to this manga will now be available on the Manga UP! app for free. However, this will only be available from October 20 to 26. Additionally, there will be a special radio episode of the manga series on October 27.

The grand success has been exclusively celebrated by the individuals associated with the manga. Be it Kazumasa Ishida, the designer and chief animation director of the manga or the cast of the anime version, they were all seen posting congratulatory posts and illustrations.

As of now, 12 volumes of the manga have been published for the readers by Young Gangan. The manga was released back in 2018 and written/illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda.

The story of the manga is quite promising. It revolves around the plot of Wakana Gojō, a high school student who seems to can’t get enough of traditional dolls. Unfortunately, due to past backlashes and a traumatic childhood incident (concerning his talent), he has been a loner in the school.

However, life takes a sudden turn for Wakana Gojō when Marin Kitagawa, one of the most popular girls in high school, finds him sewing and ropes him to her secret hobby, which is cosplay.

Directed by Keisuke Shinohara, the anime version of this manga was released back in 2022 with 12 episodes. There’s also a sequel in line, announced back in September 2022, which was given the green light thanks to the immense positive response from fans.

