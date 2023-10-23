Are you Ready for Kindle Paperwhite 6?

E-reading love and popularity is increasing with every passing day. Its convenience, flexible options, and access to global libraries are the reasons. As a result, there are over 30 million active Kindle users in the United States.

With such a great reader base, Kindle updates itself with new features and launches. The last model of the Kindle Paperwhite was launched in 2021, and it’s been two years. So, when can you expect a Kindle Paperwhite 6? Luckily, very soon. Let’s check out all the exciting details about the launch and features of Kindle Paperwhite 6.

Will there be a Kindle Paperwhite 6? And What Will be its Release date?

Yes, there will be Kindle Paperwhite 6. This series began in 2012; the last model was launched in 2021. The immense popularity of this series and its history say that it will launch soon.

Kindle Paperwhite, one of the hottest picks in the best Kindle deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, needs an upgrade. Looking at its fanbase, there will be good news for the readers.

The launch pattern of the Kindle Paperwhite so far looks like this:

Kindle Paperwhite 3: June 30, 2015

Kindle Paperwhite 4: November, 2018

Kindle Paperwhite 5: October, 2021

There are no official dates for the launch, but you can expect it soon after evaluating the previous launches mentioned above. According to calculations, the Kindle Paperwhite 6 can be launched in the fall of 2024.

What will be the Price of Paperwhite 6?

The Kindle Paperwhite 6, just like other launches, will be costlier than the older models.

To have a comparison, here are the prices of its previous models:

Kindle Paperwhite 3: Starting at $119.99

Kindle Paperwhite 4: Starting at $129.99

Kindle Paperwhite 5: Starting at $139.99

Considering each new model’s $10 price increase, it will likely start at $149.99. The anticipated new features like brightness, color temperature, battery life, and weight/size will also add to its costs.

With so much going around, there is another amazing news for readers. Amazon is offering one million Kindle books for free. With so many updates and offers, the launch of Paperwhite next year is a bonus.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 6: What we Want to see

The launch of Kindle Paperwhite 6, its date, and its features are all in anticipation. But as the reader, what we are looking for in it:

Page-turning option: Kindle Oasis has a dedicated page-turn option. We want this feature to debut in the Kindle Paperwhite series.

Immersion Reading mode: This feature highlights the text in the book while reading out loud to you. Readers are looking for this feature in Paperwhite, too.

A 16GB model: A base 8GB model is okay, but a 16GB model would be nice for enhancing reading.

A lighter variant: A smaller variant will enhance the reading even more.

The Kindle Paperwhite can be expected in 2024 with more refinement and new possibilities. Till then, you can explore the best Kindle and Kobo ebooks for September 2023. Comment to tell us what feature you expect in Kindle Paperwhite 6 and other expectations.