Amazon is Offering One Million Kindle Books For Free

Book lovers, now is the golden time to stock your virtual bookshelves, thanks to Amazon’s latest free trial deal on its Kindle Unlimited subscription. Now, you can access one million Kindle books for free, including your much-loved paperback classics, audiobooks, magazines, and many more.

You will be able to download Amazon’s digital books to almost any smart device, from Android phones to the latest iPhones and tablets. Please note that the freebie is only available to new customers. So, if you’re already using two Amazon accounts at home, the free trial is not for you.

As soon as you’ve signed up for a Kindle Unlimited subscription, Amazon will automatically auto-renew your subscription. So, you’ll have to pay £9.49 from month two, as usual, at the end of your free trial period. If you don’t want to pay this amount, make sure you cancel your subscription anytime during the initial 30-day free trial period.

What’s included in the free trial?

By subscribing to the free trial, you’ll be able to access all kinds of book genres through Kindle Unlimited, from romance novels and thrillers to best-sellers and beyond. Audio narration to thousands of ebooks is also available, marked by a headphone icon next to each book.

Looking to buy or upgrade your Kindle e-reader? Amazon is running a sale on its Kindle range, including Kindle Scribe and the Kindle Kids versions. The sale is ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which will start on October 10. During this early Amazon Prime Day deal, you may be able to buy a premium Kindle Scribe at its lowest-ever price.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s the right time to access millions of ebooks without paying, as well as to buy a new Kindle. Enjoy, bookworms!