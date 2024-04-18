New Star Wars adventures in manga on pre-order on Amazon

It perhaps can’t get more exciting for Star Wars and manga fans than this, what with the latest manga releases hitting the shelves soon. On May 7, two thrilling additions will join the Star Wars expanded universe: Star Wars Visions: The Manga Anthology and Star Wars: The Mandalorian Volume 2. The good news here, is that both are currently available on Amazon for pre-order.

For those new to the world of Star Wars manga, Visions: The Manga Anthology offers an excellent starting point. This anthology breathes fresh life into the stories of the Disney+ series Star Wars: Visions, featuring captivating adaptations of fan-favorite episodes such as The Elder, Lop & Ocho, The Ninth Jedi, and The Twins. With 232 pages of thrilling content, this paperback volume is priced at $15, making it a must-have for any Star Wars enthusiast.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Mandalorian Volume 2 continues the epic saga following the events of Volume 1. Join the Mandalorian as he embarks on a quest to protect the enigmatic Child, whose powers hold the key to the fate of the galaxy. For those who haven’t caught up yet, Volume 1 is currently available at a discounted price of $10. Consider grabbing both volumes to immerse yourself fully in the gripping tale before Volume 2’s release on May 7, also priced at $15.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. On May 14, prepare to unleash your creativity with the arrival of The Star Wars Manga Coloring Book. Featuring 96 pages of intricate designs inspired by the first half of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, this coloring book offers fans the chance to add their unique touch to the iconic universe. Priced at $17, it’s perfect for fans of all ages looking to express their love for Star Wars in a creative way.

With these new releases, there’s never been a better time to dive into the Star Wars expanded universe in manga form. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to the franchise, these captivating stories and artistic creations are sure to transport you to a galaxy filled with adventure and wonder.