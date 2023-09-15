‘One Piece’ Renewed For Season 2 at Netflix

Image credit: looper

Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of the record-breaking mega manga One-Piece is coming back for Season 2. On September 14, creator Eiichiro Oda of the popualr anime and manga series made the announcement on social media in a special message. Oda thanked fans for their love and support for Season 1, which launched in late August.

The message says:

“To the Straw Hat Grand Fleet: What did you think of Season 1 of the live-action One Piece? I spent a long time working on it with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it. Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!”

The announcement comes just after Oda’s best-selling manga ranked No. 1 in Netflix’s Top 10 for the second consecutive week for its international-level performance and popularity. Since its premiere on Netflix on August 31, the series has more than 38M views and plenty of buzz on social media platforms, including X and TikTok.

One Piece follows the otherworldly adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they set off on a voyage, exploring endless oceans and exotic islands. The team is searching for the ultimate treasure, “One Piece,” to become the next Pirate King.

Oda clarified that it will “take a while” to complete the scripts for One Piece Season 2. However, as Deadline reported, the writing of scripts is on hold because of the WGA strike. In his announcement, Oda teased that the Straw Hat pirates “will need a great doctor,” which could be about Chopper, the little reindeer guy from the original anime and manga. It was challenging to properly capture Chopper in live action. But maybe little reindeer guys will be all the rage in the second season. We’ll see!