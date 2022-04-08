Onyx Boox launches new Bilibili digital comics app

Onyx Boox has been developing and testing a new digital comic book app for their complete line of devices through a partnership with Bilibili. This version of the app was developed specifically for digital reading devices. In order to adapt to refresh features of e-ink screens, Bilibili simplified the app’s user interface, only keeping three tabs: “home page,” “bookshelf” and “mine.” In order to keep the app as robust as possible, numerous advertisements and animation effects are also removed. Onyx has created a few buttons in the app to turn pages quickly.

Bilibili is a digital comics and manga platform. They have hundreds of thousands of single issues and graphic novels. Some of the content is available in Chinese, but the vast majority is in English too. This makes it a great platform that has been optimized for E INK devices. This is similar to the work that was done on the main Kindle App for Android, Onyx was able to optimize it and remove animated page turns, so the app is more robust than the version that is available on the Google Play Store.

Onyx Boox owns and operates their own App Store that is preloaded on all of their e-readers and e-notes. You will be able to download the Bilibili comics and manga platform today and it is a great place to download free and paid content. I think color comics and manga really excel on the brand new Onyx Boox Nova Air C, which came out a couple of weeks ago.

