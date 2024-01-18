Popular Manga App Ceases Amid Legal Threats from Kakao

A major Korean manhwa publisher has compelled the widely used manga and manhwa reading app, Tachiyomi, to halt all development activities. The main person in charge of Tachiyomi, the app that’s been around for nine years, was told to stop the project. They had to delete all the different versions and extras on GitHub.

Big companies in Japan, like Shueisha and Toei Animation, usually take strong actions against copyright issues in manga and anime. But this time, a big Korean webtoon company, Kakao Entertainment, is making a huge move to stop piracy. On January 13, 2024, Tachiyomi’s official website shared some news.

They titled their letter “It’s Joever,” they explained that the people who work on the app received legal threats from Kakao Entertainment. The developers and contributors felt it was unfair for them to risk their safety for a project that didn’t bring any money. So, they decided to stop working on it.

They discussed this after Tachiyomi got a message from Kakao on January 2, 2024. In the end, Tachiyomi agreed to do what Kakao asked. They removed some parts of the app that were sharing things without permission. But even though they did that, it turns out the site they shut down wasn’t the biggest one doing this.

This info came from TorrentFreak, who shared pictures of a message from Tachiyomi about the situation. Some people thought the statement about Tachiyomi was a lie to make the app look bad. But even though Kakao made Tachiyomi stop working on things, the code that makes the app is still out there for anyone to use.

This means others can take the code and keep using the app with what Kakao didn’t like. Kakao tried to weaken Tachiyomi by making them stop working on it, but now more people are interested in the code.

People who know how to program are looking at it, and users want to keep using the old code. Tachiyomi was liked by many for reading manga, and even though Kakao made them stop, it looked like the fight wasn’t over yet. Will this dispute end here or not? Only time will tell.