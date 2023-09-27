Right Stuf Anime Store Shutting Down, Expanding the Crunchyroll Store

Image credit: Crunchyroll

Right Stuf is a leading distributor of anime and manga products in North America. Established in 1987, the Right Stuf issued a press release stating its struggles with offering top-quality anime, manga, and related products. So, last year, Right Stuf was acquired by Sony and announced that it will join the Crunchyroll family.

Around a year after acquiring Right Stuf – an online anime and manga store – Sony is sending its products to the Crunchyroll store. Beginning on October 10, the Crunchyroll store will expand its offerings with more than 30,000 items, including manga, anime, home video, and more. So, the shop will become the ultimate destination for anime and manga lovers.

The new storefront also offers exciting AAA items like the My Dress-Up Darling – The Complete Season Blu-ray + DVD Limited Edition; One Piece Manga Volume 100; the Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho Nendoroid; and Hime’s Quest, the original game based on Crunchyroll’s mascot.

On the same date – October 10, Right Stuf will shut down, and its website will redirect to the Crunchyroll shop. The press release said that:

“The integration will enrich the shopping experience for the anime community by offering even more ways for fans to express their love for the medium. […] Crunchyroll’s newly expanded eCommerce store will boast a collection of over 30,000 products, encompassing a diverse range of over 4,000 titles.”

Crunchyroll will do the annual holiday sale, which has been previously done by Right Stuf. The shuttering store also had the license to publish some anime, and those licenses will remain unaffected. Also, the closure won’t cause any disruption to the international shipping and availability previously handled by Right Stuf.

