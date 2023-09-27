Amazon making Kindle personal documents compatible with KFX

Amazon has initiated the process of transitioning user-uploaded Kindle personal documents to the newer KFX format, claimed MobileRead. Initially introduced on the Kindle Scribe, this feature is now expanding its support to various other Kindle devices and apps, including Kindle for Android and Kindle for iOS. Previously, Amazon was delivering personal documents in their older formats, such as AZW3 and MOBI, to Kindle devices and apps when documents were sent via email or through the Send to Kindle feature.

This transition to downloading personal documents in KFX format offers several advantages. It introduces support for enhanced typesetting and incorporates additional features like multi-page view and alignment settings. Essentially, personal documents and e-books obtained from sources other than Amazon and sent to your Kindle library are now treated more similarly to standard Kindle e-books.

This development raises hopes for the possibility of viewing handwritten notes from the Kindle Scribe on other Kindle apps and devices in the future. There’s even the potential for Amazon to introduce handwriting support to Kindle apps, expanding the functionality of their digital reading ecosystem. While this transition has already commenced, it may take some time for the feature to fully manifest on your Kindle device or app.

To access a KFX file for a personal document on your Kindle or Kindle app, you’ll simply need to redownload it. In some cases, documents uploaded over a year ago may require resending. The cutoff date for this change is likely November 11, 2022, as indicated on the Kindle Scribe product page in relation to sent PDFs and the ability to annotate them.