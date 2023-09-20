Kindle Scribe now selling for up to 22% discount for Prime Members

Amazon Prime members are in for a treat right now – the company’s flagship e-reader device, the Kindle Scribe is now available to buy for Prime members for up to 22 percent discount. This applies to all models of the Kindle Scribe so that the 16 GB Kindle Scribe with the Kindle Pen can now be bought for $265, which is $75 less than the $340 that the device otherwise sells for. The same with the Premium Pen can be yours for $290. Similarly, the 32 GB and 64 GB models are selling for $305 and $330, respectively, both inclusive of the Premium Pen.

The Kindle Scribe happens to be one of the best Kindle devices at the moment that is suited for both e-book reading as well as note-taking. The large 10.2-inch display is perfect for reading e-books as well as journals and PDF files. With the accompanying stylus, you can annotate, draw, or just doodle just about anywhere. This makes it perfect for use in an office environment as well as students, researchers, and the like. The massive Amazon ecosystem backing up the Scribe is another huge positive of the device.

Interestingly, the discount is coming at a time when Amazon has a Prime Big Deals Day sales event lined up next month.