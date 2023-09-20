Onyx Boox Tab8C Color E-Ink tablet with 7.8-Inch Kaleido 3 panel launched in China

Onyx Boox has officially launched the Tab8C color E Ink tablet featuring a 7.8-inch Kaleido 3 panel. This enables the Tab8C color E-ink tablet to have a color pixel density of 150 PPI and a black-and-white pixel density of 300 PPI. The display supports 4096 colors with Onyx Boox further claiming the Tab8C uses BSR-Color+ self-developed color calibration technology. This, the company said makes the actual display effect of the color E Ink screen a lot more clear and vibrant. On the whole, there is a 15 percent increase in color contrast and a 35 percent increase in text blackness.

Under the hood, the Tab8C comes with a 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor that is coupled with 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 64 GB of native storage. It features a built-in 5000mAh battery which should allow for several weeks of usage easily. It is accompanied by the new Pen2 stylus which supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a 24.17ms delay. The stylus is designed to be magnetically attached to the tablet and does not require charging. The tablet has a thickness of 8.3mm and weighs a quite convenient 280g.

On the whole, the new Onyx Boox Tab8C can be considered the colored version of the Tab8 that the company had launched last year. However, while the Tab8 was largely limited to the Chinese mainland, it is not yet known if the new Tab8C is going to be launched overseas. The new Tab8C has the exact same look as the Tab8 and also measures the same 8.3mm in thickness. However, the Tab8C is a tad bit heavier considering that the Tab8 weighed 264 grams. The design as well as the basic configuration too remains largely the same. The Tab 8C right now can be ordered via JingDong where it is priced at 2699 yuan, which comes to around $ 370 USD. This unit is only being marketed in the Chinese market and is not available outside of the country.