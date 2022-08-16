Boox Tab8 tablet with improved E Ink display launched

Boox had earlier announced it is going to launch a new 8-inch reading tablet, and here it is in all its glory – the Boox Tab 8. The tablet comes with a 7.8-inch 300PPI E Ink display having 1872 × 1404 resolution. Boox said the Tab8 has a light transmittance of 93 percent which makes for a 30 percent improvement. Luminous uniformity has increased by 13 percent while there is also a 30 percent improvement in touch sensitivity. Further, there is cold and warm light support as well that is user adjustable. The company is claiming all of this has made the Tab8 have the best display effect among all devices featuring an E Ink display.

On the other side of the display lies a 2.0GHz Snapdragon processor having eight cores. There is 4 GB of memory onboard along with 64 GB of native storage, with the option to add another 512 GB via microSD cards. Another cool feature of the tablet is the incorporation of an independent fast-brush graphics chip that features the BSR fast-brush algorithm developed in-house. Boox said all of this will allow for smoother performance with the least drag.

The accompanying stylus has a latency of just 24.17ms, with the response delay getting reduced by 30 percent. The screen layout too has been designed afresh which has made the pen to be 25 percent closer to the ink while the display as a whole is 50 percent thinner as well. Boox said these improvements have contributed towards creating a more realistic writing experience, one that is super smooth and quick. It supports gesture control too – for capturing a screenshot, one just has to do a three-finger swipe from top to bottom. Similarly, horizontal left or right swipe will initiate the return action.

The tablet also supports voice transcription in real-time and features a pair of speakers too. Keeping things moving is a quite generous 5,000 mAh battery. The tablet supports 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity. Plus, there is a USB 3.0 port as well for charging duties or transfer of content. The tablet weighs just 264 grams and is 8.3 mm thick. It comes in a shade of green which makes it look really nice and fresh. What’s more, Tab8 also supports the English language too, apart from Chinese of course. The tablet runs Android 11 but does not have support for Google Play.

However, the one big issue with the latest Boox offering is that is a Chinese-only device and is currently only available in that country. Pre-orders for the Tab8 are already being accepted and is priced at 2680 Yuan.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.