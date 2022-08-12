New 8-inch E Ink tablet, Boox Tab 8 set for launch on August 16

Boox is reported to be working on a new 8-inch E Ink tablet for launch on August 16, ITHome reported. BOOX Tab8, as the upcoming E Ink tablet is named is also being referred to as the ‘Quick swipe reading tablet’ and will come with several innovations. That includes a fast refresh rate and fast response times, both of which aims to reverse the biggest anomalies of E Ink displays. Among the other positives being promised with the Boox Tab 8 include a smooth and high quality display.

With these improvements, Boox is claiming to usher in the 3.0 era of reading via E Ink based devices. It is not just a new e-reader or e-note that the company plans to unveil on August 16, but Boox also plans to introduce an entirely new reading ecosystem that would see the active participation of all stakeholders concerned. That includes the chipmaker Qualcomm and Yuantai Technology on one end and the app developers on the other. Besides these, the company will also be introducing its new revamped BooxOS platform at the same event. This is likely a device exclusively for the Chinese market, however it does have English support.

Stay tuned!

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.