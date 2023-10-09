Shueisha Launches Manga Subscription Service, Manga Plus Max

Image credit: oneesports

The Japanese publisher Shueisha has announced Manga Plus Max, a manga subscription service for die-hard manga fans. Manga Plus Max is accessible as an app for iOS and Android devices, with two paid tiers. (The price may vary from one region to another.)

The Standard Plan – $1.99 per month. More than 6,000 chapters of currently serialized manga. Series will no longer be available once they are complete.

The Deluxe Plan – $4.99 per month. About 15,000 chapters, including both completed and ongoing series.

Both pricing plans are ad-free. Also, it’s worth noting that there is presently a limited-time offer for a free 1-month trial of the Standard Plan.

Similar to Viz’s Shonen Jump service, Manga Plus Max also includes many hit series such as Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia. But Manga Plus brings titles from a wider range of publications. So, some titles that are available on Manga Plus Max may not be available on Shonen Jump. In addition, unlike Shonen Jump, Manga Plus and Manga Plus Max apps are available globally (excluding China, Japan, and South Korea) in multiple languages.

How to Subscribe to Manga Plus Max Plans

Step 1: Download Shueisha’s Manga Plus app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the app and go to “My Shelf”.

Step 3: Tap the gear icon on the upper right corner to go to Settings.

Step 4: Under “User Status,” tap the Manga Plus Max banner to open the subscription page.

Step 5: Choose a subscription plan.

Shueisha’s Manga Plus is an online manga platform and mobile app launched in January 2019. The app is available globally except in Japan, China, and South Korea, which already run their own services like Shōnen Jump+. MANGA Plus offers free and legal reading options for global audiences and releases new chapters of ongoing series on the same day as in Japan. Chainsaw Man, the first manga on the platform, hit more than one million reads.