Spiderman Manga Is All Set for a New Release

In 2022, manga and Marvel lovers got a glimpse of Japanese Spiderman manga. Readers were excited to see their favorite superhero collaborating with the popular comic style. In fact, its popularity skyrocketed to the extent that now Spiderman is making a comeback for a manga series on Shonen Jump publisher Shueisha. It’s going to be a new addition to the collaboration of Shueisha and Marvel Comics.

In this month’s Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump, readers are likely to see their favorite Spiderman in Spiderman: Kizuna, a new manga that covers the adventures of a Japanese elementary student who eventually becomes Spiderman. As of now, not many details have been provided, however, it’s likely that readers will see more adventure and humor in this manga.

The new manga will be released by Setta Kobayashi and Hachi Mizuno in the October issue of the magazine. While Kobayashi is responsible for the story of the manga, Mizuno is handling the manga art.

As a mangaka, Kobayashi is well-known for his work like Black Clover spin-off Asta-kun Mahōtei e no Michi and Kaiki Kūkan Zo-Zo-Zo-Zone. Mizuno, on the other hand, is recognised for Avengers: Gag Reel, which was one of the seven short stories featured in Marvel Comics and Shueisha’s collaboration.

Shueisha and Marvel have given some interesting manga for readers around the world. They announced Spiderman: Octopus Girl, a manga spinoff to Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse last year. The manga features the story of Doctor Octopus, who falls into a coma after fighting with Spiderman and eventually wakes up with the mind and body of a Japanese middle schooler. With that being said, manga readers can expect some good reads in the coming future.

Are you excited about the upcoming Spiderman manga? Also, what else do you expect next from the Marvel and Shueisha collaboration? Let us know in the comments.