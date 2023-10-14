Artframe E Ink picture frame changes picture just by the wave of a hand

The Artframe is a digital picture frame that uses an E Ink panel, something that is a dime a dozen these days. However, the one aspect where the Artframe is still different from the rest is that you can change the picture on display just by hovering your hand over it. This no doubt adds to the user’s convenience as there aren’t any switches to operate or other procedures to follow to change the picture. Thanks to its gesture control support, there is a different picture shown on Artframe each time you wave your hand across it.

The picture frame otherwise is pretty much ordinary with a very simplistic design. Made of black anodized aluminum, there is only a single power button at the bottom with an LED ring around it which glows to show it is currently in operation. It comes with three E Ink display size options, 6-inch, 9.7-inch, and 13.3-inch. However, among these, it is only the 6-inch model that offers 300 PPI resolution with the remaining two being limited to 150 PPI. All three displays show 16 shades of gray and boast a high-quality scaling algorithm and dithering. The picture frame can be installed in both landscape and portrait mode. It can be made to hang on the wall or placed on the tabletop.

All three versions of the Artframe come with a lithium-polymer battery built-in which its makers, Frame Labs claim will support up to 7000 image changes. That should be enough to last at least a year if not more. The battery can be recharged via a micro-USB port it features. Then there is some integrated storage available too, enough to store just about 100 images or so. That number gets halved with the largest model having a 13.3-inch display. The device connects to a web interface via Wi-Fi.

Also, while the Artframe is still in the prototype stage, its makers stated it’s in a stable configuration right now and works fine. What that means is you can bring one home right away for which you need to pay 369,00 Euro for the 6-inch model while the intermediate model with a 9.7-inch E Ink display will cost 459,00 Euro. The top model with a large 13.3-inch E Ink panel will set you back a cool 899,00 Euro.