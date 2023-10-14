This app can transform your iPad and Apple Pencil into a drawing tablet

Astropad has introduced Slate, a groundbreaking app designed to transform your iPad into a budget-friendly drawing tablet, seamlessly connected to your Mac, Gizmodo reported. Tailored to cater to budget-conscious digital artists and illustrators, Slate offers versatile input options, utilizing the Apple Pencil and even your fingertips, with real-time display on your Mac.

Slate goes beyond conventional drawing tablet functionalities; it recognizes your handwriting as a valid input method, ideal for form-filling and signature entries. Moreover, the app empowers you to wield the Apple Pencil as a Mac cursor controller, unlocking a new dimension of precision. Fingers can also execute Mac gestures that would typically demand a Mac trackpad or Magic Mouse.

In a similar vein to Sidecar, Slate operates wirelessly, simplifying the setup process for users. Complementing the evolution of the Apple Pencil, Slate seamlessly integrates with the device’s hover feature. Introduced in iPadOS 17, this feature enables users to interact with their iPad’s display by simply hovering the Pencil over the surface, eliminating the need for direct contact.

While previous apps shared similarities with Slate, the crucial distinction lies in functionality. Unlike apps that convert your Mac into a secondary screen, extending the workspace to your iPad, Slate functions as an independent drawing tablet. This unique approach, reminiscent of a Wacom tablet sans the additional complexities, provides users with a focused drawing experience, minimizing distractions compared to Sidecar and its counterparts.

Astropad though has yet to disclose an official launch date or pricing details for the app. That said, the app is already available as a trial version which users can download and install on their devices. The beta trial version is currently offered for free, with Astropad assuring users that the public beta will remain accessible for an extended period, facilitating an open dialogue with users. To experience Slate firsthand, visit the app’s beta version here.