The 10 highest selling manga series of 2023

The manga landscape experienced a surge in sales throughout 2023, witnessing the rapid ascent of fresh series alongside enduring favorites. The physical manga market in Japan paints a vivid picture of reader preferences. Oricon, a definitive source for Japanese entertainment rankings, unveiled its yearly chart, spotlighting the top 10 best-selling manga series of 2023. The data encompassed physical copies sold from December 5, 2022, to November 27, 2023.

Here is a compilation of the 10 best-selling manga gems as revealed by SKAnime that every aficionado should consider adding to their literary repertoire.

10. Kingdom (3.2 million copies)

Securing its place in the coveted top 10 is the riveting historical war saga, Kingdom, penned by the talented Yasuhisa Hara. Unfolding against the backdrop of China’s tumultuous Warring States period, this seinen manga revolves around Xin, an orphan with aspirations to become the world’s preeminent general, embarking on a journey in the service of young King Ying Zheng of Qin.

Despite its niche genre, Kingdom has garnered an unwavering following both in Japan and internationally, thanks to its politically charged narrative. In a narrative landscape dominated by corruption and warfare, Hara skillfully intertwines brutal battles with nuanced character drama as Xin ascends the military hierarchy.

With a sprawling collection spanning over 60 volumes, Hara’s masterful long-form storytelling continues to captivate fans, leaving them perpetually astounded. As the series steadily progresses toward the eventual unification of China under the Qin dynasty, the grandeur and intrigue of Kingdom show no signs of waning, ensuring its status as an enduring and compelling manga masterpiece. The manga went on to record sales of an impressive 3.2 million copies.

9. Tokyo Revengers (3.2 million copies)

Claiming the ninth spot is the intense time-travel narrative, Tokyo Revengers, crafted by Ken Wakui. This gritty manga delves into the story of 26-year-old Takemichi Hanagaki, who embarks on a temporal journey back to his middle school days. His mission? To prevent the tragic demise of his ex-girlfriend, Hinata, by infiltrating the violent Tokyo Manji Gang.

Despite a slight dip in sales from 2022, Tokyo Revengers maintains a formidable presence, particularly on the global stage. The manga is celebrated for its adrenaline-pumping delinquent clashes and the unlikely transformation of Takemichi into a hero determined to rectify past regrets. The gripping anime adaptation by LIDENFILMS, which has been airing since 2021, has significantly broadened the manga’s audience.

As Wakui navigates toward the series finale with the latest narrative arc, dedicated fans eagerly anticipate unraveling the final destinies of Takemichi, his comrades, and the adversaries entangled in the Tokyo Manji Gang conflict that sparked this captivating journey. No wonder Tokyo Revengers recorded impressive sale of approximately 3.2 million copies.

8. My Hero Academia (3.5 million copies)

Securing the eighth position on the list is Kohei Horikoshi’s much-adored creation, My Hero Academia, boasting a formidable 3,528,423 copies in sales. Set against the backdrop of a world where most individuals possess superpowers, or “quirks,” this dynamic shonen manga centers around the journey of young Izuku Midoriya as he embarks on the hero course at U.A. High, with aspirations of becoming the ultimate hero.

Despite a slight dip in sales from its 2022 performance, My Hero Academia’s unwavering fanbase ensures its enduring presence in the top 10. Beyond the academic setting and enthralling superpower battles, Horikoshi’s narrative prowess shines through in the creation of multidimensional characters that forge deep connections with readers.

As both the manga and the Studio Bones anime adaptation near their climaxes, documenting Izuku and his comrades defending society, the My Hero Academia mega-franchise retains its global allure, consistently captivating imaginations around the world.

7. Spy×Family (4.3 million copies)

Securing the esteemed seventh place with an outstanding 4.3 million copies in sales is Tatsuya Endo’s heartwarming spy comedy, Spy×Family. This exceptional series revolves around Agent Twilight, who ingeniously constructs a faux family to conceal his spy persona, gradually finding genuine affection for his newfound wife and daughter.

Spy×Family’s unparalleled success can be attributed to its remarkable ability to evoke genuine warmth in readers. Endo masterfully navigates the transformation of this initially contrived familial bond into something authentically touching, all while seamlessly blending thrilling espionage escapades with uproarious humor.

Beyond the pages, Spy×Family has left an indelible mark, inspiring viral memes and fan art. Wit Studio’s faithful anime adaptation, premiering to widespread acclaim in 2022, further propelled the series into the limelight. With both adaptations showcasing stellar character development, this tale of discovering family in unexpected places is poised to continue resonating with fans across the globe.

6. Slam Dunk (5 million copies)

Claiming an impressive sixth position is the timeless basketball classic, Slam Dunk, with a remarkable 5 million copies sold in 2023. Takehiko Inoue’s sports manga has proven its enduring appeal over the decades, recently rekindling fan fervor with new anime films that bring back the iconic redhead rebel, Hanamichi Sakuragi.

The series stands as a testament to its everlasting resonance, fueled by an undeniable heart that permeates every page. From Sakuragi’s uproarious antics to his unexpectedly nuanced character development, Slam Dunk’s commitment to its cast is unmistakable. Couple that with the dynamically illustrated matches, and the manga encapsulates the fervor and passion synonymous with the sport.

As a new generation of talent is shaped under its influential legacy, Slam Dunk solidifies its status as a timeless masterpiece. With its ongoing circulation fueled by word-of-mouth acclaim and the excitement surrounding the new movies, this underdog story exhibits no signs of losing momentum, ensuring its place as an enduring classic.

5. Chainsaw Man (5.3 million copies)

Seizing the remarkable fifth position with an impressive 5.3 million copies sold, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s mind-bending action masterpiece, Chainsaw Man, propels readers into a realm of insanity. The narrative unfolds as orphan Denji, fused with his pet chainsaw dog, forges contracts with devils, leaving a trail of shock and addiction in its wake.

Beyond the chaotic gore and the assembly of unique characters, Chainsaw Man resonates with fans through its exploration of genuine themes surrounding relationships and the quest for purpose. The fervor reached new heights as the eagerly awaited anime hit the screens, and the manga’s second part unfolded, deepening Denji’s wild narrative that enraptured the manga community.

This buzz-worthy series successfully infiltrated the mainstream, with MAPPA’s adaptation brilliantly capturing the gritty style, visceral action, and dark humor. Yet, amidst the frenzy, Fujimoto’s masterful storytelling hints that the most mind-bending moments are still in store, lying in wait for unsuspecting Chainsaw Man enthusiasts.

4. Oshi no Ko (5.4 million copies)

Securing an impressive fourth place with sales exceeding 5 million copies is the sensational collaboration between Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, Oshi no Ko. This groundbreaking series defies conventional norms within the entertainment industry, seamlessly intertwining reality and fiction through the narrative of a departed Gyaru girl reborn as a pop idol.

Beyond its distinctive premise, readers are drawn into the intricate web of intrigue and mystery lurking beneath the surface. What connections lie between deaths from a decade ago and the current glittering idol culture? As the layers of secrets and conspiracy unfold, this dark tale of showbiz continually subverts expectations, taking unexpected turns at every corner.

The phenomenal success of Oshi no Ko reached new heights with the spine-chilling anime adaptation by Doga Kobo that premiered in late 2022. Fueled by a burgeoning fanbase, this extraordinary series is poised to leave an indelible mark on the manga world, promising a significant role in shaping the landscape for years to come.

3. One Piece (7.1 million copies)

In a commanding third place, Eiichiro Oda’s iconic pirate saga, One Piece, charts a course with a staggering 7,197,532 copies sold in 2023. This enduring Shonen masterpiece unravels the adventures of the vibrant Straw Hat Pirates as they traverse the globe in pursuit of the ultimate treasure, clashing with rivals and battling corrupt organizations along the way.

Amidst formidable competition, One Piece stands tall as one of the current “Big Three,” anchoring its status as a megahit that continues to define the manga landscape. Beyond the main storyline steadily approaching its climax, pivotal developments like Luffy’s power upgrade and the apparent demise of King Cobra at the hands of Sabo keep fans immersed in a sea of theories and speculations.

Approaching its momentous 25th anniversary, One Piece shows no signs of slowing down in captivating readers’ imaginations. With over 1000 chapters building a profound connection to beloved characters, Oda expertly navigates the delicate balance between humor and heart-wrenching moments, eliciting an unparalleled level of devotion from its dedicated fanbase.

2. Jujutsu Kaisen (8.5 million copies)

Securing the prestigious runner-up position is the powerhouse series, Jujutsu Kaisen, boasting an extraordinary 8.5 million copies sold. Set against the backdrop of a dark supernatural realm, the narrative unfolds as Yuji Itadori enrolls in a jujutsu technical college, navigating strange abilities while combating deadly curses.

Gege Akutami’s expansive Jujutsu Kaisen universe has captivated readers worldwide, featuring a tapestry of multifaceted characters and inventive power systems. Renowned for its unpredictable plot twists and emotionally charged story arcs, each volume release perpetuates the fervor among fans, leaving them eagerly anticipating the next installment.

The manga’s popularity receives an additional boost from MAPPA’s acclaimed anime adaptation, which masterfully brings the sinister battles to vivid life. As Yuji grapples with his internal struggles and forges meaningful relationships, he remains a compelling protagonist, fostering a profound connection with readers that adds an extra layer of depth to this gripping supernatural tale.

1. Blue Lock (10.5 million copies)

Securing the coveted top spot on the 2023 list is the sensational soccer manga, Blue Lock, boasting an extraordinary 10,527,146 copies sold. This explosive sports series thrusts readers into an unconventional national team training program designed to forge an egotistical striker capable of leading Japan to World Cup victory.

Timely and resonant with the fervor surrounding the 2022 World Cup, Blue Lock has successfully drawn in readers captivated by the high-stakes drama unfolding on and off the football pitch. The manga’s sales nearly tripled its 2022 figures, indicating a significant influx of new fans. The ongoing matches, teeming with action and unforeseen twists, have sustained a palpable buzz.

The release of the Blue Lock anime has synergistically amplified the popularity of both the manga and the animated adaptation. As the training program intensifies and striker candidates fiercely vie for supremacy, this series stands poised to maintain its dominance, promising to continue its reign at the pinnacle of the charts.