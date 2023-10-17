Viz Media to Launch New U.S. Manga Platform for Original One-Shot Stories

Good news for manga lovers! As per the Anime News Network, Viz Media will be releasing a one-shot submission portal for U.S. writers. The initiative that launched in connection with Viz Originals will feature short original one-shot stories that are exclusively created by the U.S. creators under professional guidance (by Viz Media itself). The writers will be guided by the former editor-in-chief of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Hisashi Sasaki, once their one-shots are selected.

If the writer’s one-shot gets a thumbs up, it will be published by Viz Media and may result in its company licensing and I.P. establishment. This may eventually turn the story into anime and create property-related merchandise.

Viz Media launched their digital manga service earlier this year in May with several English releases of popular manga. It includes 10,000+ chapters of Shueisha and Shogakukan titles for the readers to ensure the best overall experience. The platform is also known for its separate Shonen Jump service.

As mentioned on their website, Viz Media is at the “forefront of America’s Japanese pop-culture phenomenon.” They have been the international authority of manga for more than three decades, and now they are “leading their way” into “now, new and next.”

When it comes to one of the most popular mangas of all time, Viz Media features names like My Hero Academia, One-Punch Man, Naruto, Bleach, and many more. The platform charges a monthly subscription of USD 1.99 for both the United States and Canada readers.